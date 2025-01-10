Terrence Shannon News: Erupts for 47 points in G League

Shannon posted 47 points (17-28, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 41 minutes Thursday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 133-124 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

The rookie first-round pick hasn't been able to find regular playing time with the Timberwolves this season, averaging just 4.5 minutes across 10 appearances. He was assigned to Iowa on Wednesday and should handle a high-usage role for the duration of his stay in the G League.