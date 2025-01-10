Terrence Shannon News: Erupts in G League

Shannon posted 47 points (17-28, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 41 minutes during Thursday's 133-124 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Shannon has rarely been able to crack the Timberwolves' NBA rotation this season, averaging just 1.5 points in 4.5 minutes across 10 appearances. However, Shannon's team-high 47 points against Salt Lake City displayed the scoring prowess that caused him to go in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.