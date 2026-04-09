Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon News: Explodes for 33 points vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Shannon amassed 33 points (11-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 loss to the Magic.

Shannon didn't start Wednesday, but he made his presence felt off the bench and led all Minnesota players in this loss while also setting a new career-high scoring mark. This was just the seventh time Shannon scored in double digits this season, and even though one game won't be enough to experience a drastic uptick in his fantasy upside, don't be surprised if he has a bigger role offensively in the final two games of the regular season, especially if the Timberwolves continue to rest most of their starters.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terrence Shannon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terrence Shannon See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
57 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
59 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
64 days ago