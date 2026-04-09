Terrence Shannon News: Explodes for 33 points vs. Orlando
Shannon amassed 33 points (11-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 loss to the Magic.
Shannon didn't start Wednesday, but he made his presence felt off the bench and led all Minnesota players in this loss while also setting a new career-high scoring mark. This was just the seventh time Shannon scored in double digits this season, and even though one game won't be enough to experience a drastic uptick in his fantasy upside, don't be surprised if he has a bigger role offensively in the final two games of the regular season, especially if the Timberwolves continue to rest most of their starters.
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