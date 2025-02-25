Terrence Shannon News: First career double-double Monday

Shannon accumulated 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 131-128 overtime victory over the Thunder.

The 27th overall pick in the 2024 Draft recorded his first career double-double and set a new career scoring high as he continues to take advantage of injuries in Minnesota's frontcourt. Over the last five games, Shannon is averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 boards, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 23.2 minutes a contest, but he'll return to the end of the bench once Julius Randle (groin) and Rudy Gobert (back) are cleared to return to the lineup.