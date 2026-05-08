Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon News: Heading to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 9:23pm

Shannon will come off the bench in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Friday.

Anthony Edwards will replace Shannon in the first unit for Friday's game, and Shannon's minutes figure to dip with the demotion. In two games off the bench this postseason, Shannon has averaged 9.0 points and 1.5 three-pointers in 10.6 minutes per game.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
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