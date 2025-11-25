Shannon took the court for the first time since Nov. 3 after missing Minnesota's last nine games due to a bone bruise in his left foot. Though head coach Chris Finch opened up a spot for Shannon in Minnesota's 10-man rotation, the second-year wing saw limited run while all five Timberwolves starters played 35-plus minutes and while reserves Naz Reid (23 minutes) and Mike Conley (25 minutes) also received ample playing time. With the Minnesota roster at full strength at the moment, Shannon may not see his role grow dramatically even once his foot injury is further in the rear-view mirror.