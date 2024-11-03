Terrence Shannon News: Makes season debut Saturday

Shannon registered no counting stats across three minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Spurs.

Shannon left the bench for the first time in his career as the Timberwolves waved the white flag against the Spurs. Along with a number of other fringe players, Shannon got to feel what it's like on a real NBA court. However, this feeling is unlikely to last too long, given he will struggle to play meaningful minutes on most nights.