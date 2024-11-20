Terrence Shannon News: Monster showing in G League debut

Shannon recorded 34 points (13-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 37 minutes Wednesday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 140-122 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Shannon put up a team-high 34 points by drilling 56.5 percent of his tries from the field. He also stuffed the stat sheet with his contributions on the glass and as a distributor. Shannon is likely to see time to develop in the G League this season given the depth Minnesota currently possesses in the backcourt.