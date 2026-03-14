Terrence Shannon News: Moves back outside of rotation
Shannon (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Timberwolves' 127-117 win over the Warriors.
Shannon had appeared in each of Minnesota's previous four contests and averaged 7.8 minutes per game, but his spot in the rotation disappeared Friday while the Timberwolves welcomed Ayo Dosunmu (thumb) back from a one-game absence. Now at full health, the Timberwolves are likely to run out a nine-man rotation in most games, but Shannon appears to be the next man up to join the second unit if Minnesota is missing a player at any point.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terrence Shannon See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1131 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 933 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 438 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 240 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2944 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terrence Shannon See More