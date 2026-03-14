Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon News: Moves back outside of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Shannon (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Timberwolves' 127-117 win over the Warriors.

Shannon had appeared in each of Minnesota's previous four contests and averaged 7.8 minutes per game, but his spot in the rotation disappeared Friday while the Timberwolves welcomed Ayo Dosunmu (thumb) back from a one-game absence. Now at full health, the Timberwolves are likely to run out a nine-man rotation in most games, but Shannon appears to be the next man up to join the second unit if Minnesota is missing a player at any point.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
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