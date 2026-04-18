Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon News: Not starting Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Shannon won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets.

Shannon got the starting nod in the regular-season finale, though he'll slide to the second unit Saturday. Over 41 regular-season appearances off the bench, he averaged 5.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per showing.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terrence Shannon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terrence Shannon See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
66 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
68 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
73 days ago