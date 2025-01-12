Fantasy Basketball
Terrence Shannon

Terrence Shannon News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 2:25pm

The Timberwolves recalled Shannon from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.

Shannon appeared in two G League outings in his latest stint with Iowa, during which he amassed 80 points (26-42 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists over 70 total minutes. The rookie first-rounder has received little playing time at the NBA level and is not likely to play a significant role in the Minnesota rotation, despite his success in the G League of late.

