Terrence Shannon News: Records career high in loss

Shannon posted 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Thursday's 111-102 loss to the Lakers.

Shannon logged a career-high mark in points, receiving double-digit minutes for the eighth consecutive contest. The rookie first-round pick has accumulated all four of his double-digit scoring outings over the club's last six matchups, during which he has averaged 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 24.2 minutes per game. With Anthony Edwards having been suspended for Friday's game against Utah, Shannon could see an uptick in playing time.