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Terrence Shannon News: Returning to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Shannon will come off the bench Monday night against the Mavericks.

Shannon added eight points, three rebounds and three assists in a spot start Saturday against the Pistons. However, he'll retreat to his usual bench role Monday with Ayo Dosunmu and Anthony Edwards returning from injury.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
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