Terrence Shannon News: Returns to parent club

The Timberwolves recalled Shannon from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.

Shannon appeared in two G League outings in his latest stint with Iowa, amassing 80 points (26-42 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists over 70 total minutes. The rookie first-round pick has received little playing time at the NBA level and is not likely to play a significant role in the Minnesota rotation, despite his success in the G League of late.