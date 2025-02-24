Terrence Shannon News: Scores seven points

Shannon notched seven points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and two assists in 19 minutes during Sunday's 130-123 loss to the Thunder.

Jaylen Clark suffered a neck injury during Sunday's game and was unable to return as the injury report continues to grow in Minnesota. Shannon has seen a decent sized role over his last four games, averaging 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 three-pointers in 21.8 minutes per contest.