Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon News: Sees 18 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Shannon contributed six points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) over 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 loss to the 76ers.

Shannon returned to action for the first time since Dec 25 after recovering from a foot injury. The competition for minutes is even tougher with Ayo Dosunmu playing well, so Shannon isn't quite on the fantasy radar yet.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terrence Shannon See More
