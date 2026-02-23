Terrence Shannon News: Sees 18 minutes
Shannon contributed six points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) over 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 loss to the 76ers.
Shannon returned to action for the first time since Dec 25 after recovering from a foot injury. The competition for minutes is even tougher with Ayo Dosunmu playing well, so Shannon isn't quite on the fantasy radar yet.
