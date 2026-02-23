Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon News: Sees 18 minutes Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 1:02pm

Shannon contributed six points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) over 18 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 135-108 loss to the 76ers.

Shannon had made a pair of appearances in the G League with the Iowa Wolves prior to the All-Star break, but he took the court Sunday with Minnesota for the first time since Dec. 25 following an extended absence due to a left foot abductor hallucis strain. The second-year wing had been left out of the rotation in the Timberwolves' first game out of the break Friday against the Mavericks, but Shannon was able to pick up some minutes Sunday with Rudy Gobert (suspension) and Naz Reid (foot) sitting out. Gobert will be back in action Tuesday in Portland, but it's not clear if Shannon will be able to stick in the rotation if Reid also returns for that contest.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
