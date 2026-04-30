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Terrence Shannon News: Standout performance in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 11:28pm

Shannon chipped in 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 110-98 victory over the Nuggets in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Shannon received just his third start of the season, filling in for Ayo Dosunmu, who was a late scratch due to a calf injury. Despite a lack of big-game experience, Shannon proved to be a real difference-maker, leading from the front alongside Jaden McDaniels. Minnesota will now face San Antonio in the second round of the playoffs. The availability of both Dosunmu and Anthony Edwards (knee) will likely determine whether Shannon continues to play a sizeable role.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
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