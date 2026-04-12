Terrence Shannon headshot

Terrence Shannon News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Shannon will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Shannon will make just his second start of the season due to the team resting the majority of their rotation players. Shannon has averaged an impressive 28.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 29.5 minutes per contest over his last two appearances.

Terrence Shannon
Minnesota Timberwolves
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