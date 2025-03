Roberts didn't play in Saturday's 128-93 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge due to left Achilles soreness.

Roberts will finish the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 6.7 points, 5.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 25.7 minutes per game in 31 appearances. The 24-year-old recorded .397/.310/.556 shooting splits.