Terry Roberts Injury: Inactive versus Birmingham

Roberts missed Thursday's 121-103 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron because of an undisclosed issue.

Roberts was unable to play his usual role off the bench while dealing with an injury or illness, and it remains unclear when he'll be back in action. The guard is averaging 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in the current campaign, but he has been limited to a minor role behind Tyson Etienne, who should continue to feature even if Roberts recovers soon.