Terry Roberts Injury: Out with illness in G League

After playing a season-high 35 minutes during his second start of the season in Wednesday's loss to the Swarm, Roberts has come down with an illness that kept him out of action Saturday. Given the nature of the ailment, the 24-year-old can be considered day-to-day going forward. Roberts is averaging 5.1 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks in 23.1 minutes per game over 11 contests with the G League Nets this season.