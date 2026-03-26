Terry Roberts News: Absent Wednesday
Roberts didn't take part in Wednesday's 120-118 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats for personal reasons.
Roberts missed his team's penultimate regular-season clash after serving as an all-around contributor over his last few starts. His status is a doubt for future contests, and his extended absence could lead to increased playing time for Javon Freeman-Liberty and Alex Schumacher.
Terry Roberts
Free Agent
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