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Terry Roberts News: Absent Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:49am

Roberts didn't take part in Wednesday's 120-118 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats for personal reasons.

Roberts missed his team's penultimate regular-season clash after serving as an all-around contributor over his last few starts. His status is a doubt for future contests, and his extended absence could lead to increased playing time for Javon Freeman-Liberty and Alex Schumacher.

Terry Roberts
 Free Agent
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