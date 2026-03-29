Terry Roberts News: Back in action Saturday

Roberts (personal) contributed five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists and two rebounds during 18 minutes in Saturday's 113-93 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Roberts had only slightly less playing time than usual in his return after missing one game for personal reasons. Although he has struggled to produce lately, he could eventually challenge Hunter Cattoor and Alex Schumacher for a spot in the starting lineup.