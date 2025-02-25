Terry Roberts News: Nabs triple-double in G League win

Roberts totaled 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Roberts logged the first triple-double of his professional career Tuesday, leading the club in assists and steals during the win. The 24-year-old has started in two consecutive contests for Long Island, during which he has accumulated 12 points, 20 assists, 16 rebounds, five steals and one block across 71 total minutes.