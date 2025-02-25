Terry Roberts News: Nabs triple-double in G League win
Roberts totaled 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.
Roberts logged the first triple-double of his professional career Tuesday, leading the club in assists and steals during the win. The 24-year-old has started in two consecutive contests for Long Island, during which he has accumulated 12 points, 20 assists, 16 rebounds, five steals and one block across 71 total minutes.
Terry Roberts
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now