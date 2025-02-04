Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terry Roberts headshot

Terry Roberts News: Plays 24 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Roberts (illness) posted two points (0-2 FG, 1-1 FT), four assists, one rebound and two blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 117-113 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Roberts returned to action Monday after missing time due to an illness and played his usual role. Across 12 G League appearances, Roberts has averaged 23.2 minutes per game.

Terry Roberts
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now