Terry Roberts News: Plays 24 minutes in return
Roberts (illness) posted two points (0-2 FG, 1-1 FT), four assists, one rebound and two blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 117-113 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.
Roberts returned to action Monday after missing time due to an illness and played his usual role. Across 12 G League appearances, Roberts has averaged 23.2 minutes per game.
Terry Roberts
Free Agent
