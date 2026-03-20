Terry Roberts News: Posts double-double in loss

Roberts delivered 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 114-104 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

Roberts logged double digits in scoring for the third straight game and was involved in both offense and defense during this contest, recording season-high marks of assists and steals. After starting in each of the last two games, Roberts has gained some all-around value with at least 13 points, six assists and three steals in each of those appearances.