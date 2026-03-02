Terry Roberts News: Scores 10 in return

Roberts (undisclosed) contributed 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 16 minutes in Sunday's 117-111 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Roberts returned to action after being inactive since Feb. 12 due to an undisclosed issue and made an impact off the bench, scoring in double figures in a winning effort. The guard has operated exclusively as a reserve this season but has seen ample playing time, logging at least 15 minutes in 10 of his previous 11 appearances.