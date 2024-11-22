Fantasy Basketball
Terry Rozier Injury: Back at practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 9:35am

Rozier (foot), who is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, participated in Friday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rozier said Thursday that he underwent an MRI on his right foot that came back clean, and he was able to participate in Friday's practice. The 30-year-old missed Monday's win over Philadelphia due to the foot injury, and in his last five outings he has averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.4 minutes per game.

Terry Rozier
Miami Heat
