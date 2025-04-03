Terry Rozier Injury: Deemed questionable against Memphis
Rozier is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a stomach illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Rozier has only appeared twice across Miami's previous eight outings, so his potential absence shouldn't significantly impact the team's rotation. If Rozier is upgraded to available, he will likely compete for bench minutes in Miami's backcourt with Davion Mitchell.
