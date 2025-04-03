Fantasy Basketball
Terry Rozier headshot

Terry Rozier Injury: Deemed questionable against Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 11:11am

Rozier is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies due to a stomach illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Rozier has only appeared twice across Miami's previous eight outings, so his potential absence shouldn't significantly impact the team's rotation. If Rozier is upgraded to available, he will likely compete for bench minutes in Miami's backcourt with Davion Mitchell.

