Terry Rozier headshot

Terry Rozier Injury: Expected to be released

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

The Heat are planning to release Rozier in the near future, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Chiang expects this to be done in the coming weeks and notes that Rozier will not be on the postseason roster. He's been away from the team since being arrested back in October as part of a federal investigation related to sports gambling.

Terry Rozier
Miami Heat
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