Terry Rozier Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Rozier said Thursday that an MRI on his right foot came back clean and he expects to return to practice Friday as well as play in Sunday's game versus the Mavericks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Rozier missed Miami's last contest due to right foot discomfort but appears to have avoided a serious injury. If the 30-year-old guard is able to suit up against Dallas, he will likely reclaim his starting spot from Duncan Robinson.