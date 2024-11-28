Terry Rozier Injury: Likely available Friday

Rozier (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Rozier missed two straight games due to right foot neuroma and has come off the bench in both appearances since returning to action. On Tuesday, Rozier scored 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) in 21 minutes during a loss to Milwaukee, and on Wednesday, he scored seven points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 25 minutes during a win over Charlotte.