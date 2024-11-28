Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Terry Rozier headshot

Terry Rozier Injury: Likely available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Rozier (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Rozier missed two straight games due to right foot neuroma and has come off the bench in both appearances since returning to action. On Tuesday, Rozier scored 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) in 21 minutes during a loss to Milwaukee, and on Wednesday, he scored seven points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 25 minutes during a win over Charlotte.

Terry Rozier
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now