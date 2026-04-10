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Terry Rozier Injury: Officially let go by Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 7:01am

The Heat waived Rozier on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Rozier allegedly cooperated in an illegal sports betting scheme in 2023 while with the Hornets. The NBA announced that it conducted an investigation but did not find a violation of its rules, and the case was referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which opened the door for Rozier to return to action. However, the NBA placed Rozier on leave last October after he was arrested as part of an FBI sports betting probe. Where Rozier's career goes from here is unclear, but after 10 strong years, he hasn't seen regular-season NBA action since 2024-25.

Terry Rozier
 Free Agent
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