Terry Rozier headshot

Terry Rozier Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Rozier (foot) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Rozier was expected to play Sunday against the Mavericks but was surprisingly downgraded from probable to out, so his probable tag for Tuesday doesn't bring a great deal of optimism. If Rozier remains out, Duncan Robinson should draw another start. If Rozier plays, he may face some restrictions after missing two games.

Terry Rozier
Miami Heat
