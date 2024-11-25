Terry Rozier Injury: Probable for Tuesday
Rozier (foot) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Rozier was expected to play Sunday against the Mavericks but was surprisingly downgraded from probable to out, so his probable tag for Tuesday doesn't bring a great deal of optimism. If Rozier remains out, Duncan Robinson should draw another start. If Rozier plays, he may face some restrictions after missing two games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now