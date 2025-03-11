Fantasy Basketball
Terry Rozier Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 1:51pm

Rozier (illness) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Rozier popped up on the injury report for the Heat on Tuesday, with the veteran guard dealing with an illness. However, he's trending toward playing against the Clippers on Wednesday. The 30-year-old is averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 40.1 percent from the floor and 30.5 percent from beyond the arc.

