Terry Rozier Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Rozier (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rozier sprained his left ankle during an optional workout, putting him in danger of missing a fourth straight game. The veteran guard has been in the rotation as of late, meaning his potential absence Wednesday might not have a significant impact on Game 2. The Louisville product played in 64 games during the regular season and averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 39.1 percent from the floor and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc.