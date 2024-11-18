Terry Rozier Injury: Ruled out for Monday
Rozier will not play Monday against the 76ers due to right foot discomfort.
Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so it's possible the Heat are being cautious. Rozier has been ice cold in November with a 35.3 percent shooting mark, so this injury could be a reason why. Fortunately for Miami, Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been cleared to return for Monday's game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now