Terry Rozier headshot

Terry Rozier Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Rozier will not play Monday against the 76ers due to right foot discomfort.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so it's possible the Heat are being cautious. Rozier has been ice cold in November with a 35.3 percent shooting mark, so this injury could be a reason why. Fortunately for Miami, Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been cleared to return for Monday's game.

Terry Rozier
Miami Heat
