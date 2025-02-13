Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terry Rozier headshot

Terry Rozier Injury: Still out against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 12:13pm

Rozier (illness) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.

Rozier will miss his second straight contest Thursday due to a stomach bug that is going around the Heat's locker room. Davion Mitchell and Alec Burks should continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Rozier's next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break against Dallas on Feb. 21.

Terry Rozier
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now