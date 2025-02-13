Terry Rozier Injury: Still out against Dallas
Rozier (illness) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.
Rozier will miss his second straight contest Thursday due to a stomach bug that is going around the Heat's locker room. Davion Mitchell and Alec Burks should continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Rozier's next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break against Dallas on Feb. 21.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now