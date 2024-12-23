Terry Rozier Injury: Won't play against Brooklyn

Rozier (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rozier was initially listed as probable for Monday's game due to left knee inflammation, but he will observe the contest in street clothes. Rozier's absence opens the door for Dru Smith and Alec Burks to see more playing time. Rozier's next opportunity to play will be against the Magic on Thursday.