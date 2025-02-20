Terry Rozier News: Cleared to play against Toronto
Rozier (illness) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Raptors.
After missing the last two games for the Heat due to an illness, Rozier will be available to get back on the floor Friday for Miami in Toronto. The veteran scorer should give the team an offensive boost off the bench, as he's scored at least 19 points in four of the last six games he's played.
