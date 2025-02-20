Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terry Rozier headshot

Terry Rozier News: Cleared to play against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 12:51pm

Rozier (illness) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Raptors.

After missing the last two games for the Heat due to an illness, Rozier will be available to get back on the floor Friday for Miami in Toronto. The veteran scorer should give the team an offensive boost off the bench, as he's scored at least 19 points in four of the last six games he's played.

Terry Rozier
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now