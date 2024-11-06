Terry Rozier News: Endures off night as shooter

Rozier amassed seven points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 loss to the Suns.

Rozier couldn't get the lid off the basket, but he was able to contribute in other facets. He tied for the second most rebounds on the team and was one of three Heat players to accrue at least five assists. Additionally, Rozier finished with a team-high plus-11 plus-minus. Through seven games, Rozier is averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 32.1 minutes.