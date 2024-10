Rozier (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Rozier is healthy to start the regular season after resting during the preseason finale. After a midseason trade to Miami, Rozier made 31 regular-season appearances for the Heat and averaged 16.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.