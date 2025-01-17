Terry Rozier News: Heading to bench Friday

Rozier isn't starting in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After starting in Miami's previous seven games, Rozier will cede his spot in the first unit to sharpshooter Duncan Robinson on Friday. Over his last six games, Rozier is averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 threes in 30.5 minutes, but the veteran guard's minutes could take a slight dip against Denver.