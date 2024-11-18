Terry Rozier News: Held to nine points

Rozier racked up nine points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Sunday's 119-110 loss to the Pacers.

Rozier's cold streak continued Sunday as his shot eluded him once again. November has not been his month, as he's shooting 35.3 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from beyond the arc in his last eight games. His counting stats have suffered too, as he's averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in that span.