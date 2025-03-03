Fantasy Basketball
Terry Rozier News: In starting lineup Monday

Published on March 3, 2025

Rozier will enter the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Rozier has been phased out of Miami's rotation recently, but a multitude of injures to the starting lineup have forced the team to thrust the veteran guard into the first unit. Across his last six games as a starter, Rozier has averaged 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 27.2 minutes.

