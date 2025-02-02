Terry Rozier News: Leads bench in win

Rozier logged 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 victory over the Spurs.

Rozier led the second unit in scoring once again, reaching double figures for the fourth consecutive contest. The 30-year-old has seen a decline in his scoring numbers this season, though he has still provided a valuable spark for the Heat off the bench of late. Over his last five outings, Rozier has averaged 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 28.8 minutes per game.