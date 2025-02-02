Terry Rozier News: Leads bench in win
Rozier logged 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 victory over the Spurs.
Rozier led the second unit in scoring once again, reaching double figures for the fourth consecutive contest. The 30-year-old has seen a decline in his scoring numbers this season, though he has still provided a valuable spark for the Heat off the bench of late. Over his last five outings, Rozier has averaged 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 28.8 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now