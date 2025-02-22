Terry Rozier News: Limited minutes in return

Rozier (illness) registered five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes in Friday's 120-111 overtime win over the Raptors.

After missing the Heat's final two games before the All-Star break due to a stomach illness, Rozier was back in action for the team's first contest of the second half. He played his fewest minutes since Dec. 7 in the win, and the lower playing time could become a recurring trend with head coach Erik Spoelstra having relied heavily upon newly acquired guard Davion Mitchell in the backcourt alongside Tyler Herro. Mitchell played 30-plus minutes Friday for the third contest in a row, leaving little time left over for Rozier, Duncan Robinson (23 minutes) and Jaime Jaquez (zero minutes).