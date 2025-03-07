Terry Rozier News: Not starting Friday

Rozier is not in the Heat's starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Friday.

Rozier will cede his spot in the starting lineup to Pelle Larsson on Friday. Rozier started in the Heat's last two games and averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 37.5 minutes while shooting just 30.8 percent from the floor (including 13.3 percent from three on 7.5 3PA/G).