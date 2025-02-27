Fantasy Basketball
Terry Rozier headshot

Terry Rozier News: Out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Rozier was a DNP-Coach's Decision for Monday's and Wednesday's games against the Hawks.

Rozier's play briefly improved in late January and early February, but he averaged 5.3 points on 30.0 percent shooting in his final three appearances before these DNP-CDs. The trade deadline acquisitions of Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins seem to have pushed Rozier out of coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation for the time being.

